Man found shot on Lead Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Friday evening in Norfolk.

It happened in the 1300 block of Lead Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

