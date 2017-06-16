LaRoy Reynolds looks back on Super Bowl trip

NORFOLK (WAVY) – LaRoy Reynolds rose to stardom as a linebacker at the University of Virginia, but went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft. Even so, the Maury High School product believed he would suit up for an NFL team. “I didn’t know how I was going to do it, but I just believed and trusted that I was going to make it,” said Reynolds.

That belief, trust and perseverance paid off.

He spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and less than a full season with the Chicago Bears before being cut. As fate would have it, the Norfolk native ended up with the Atlanta Falcons, who advanced all the way to Super Bowl 51 last season. “It couldn’t have unfolded any better.

“You always watch the Super Bowl and you see the first kickoff and see the cameras flashing. Watching it from home, you see it. Then, being there, it’s just like, oh this is really happening,” remembers Reynolds, who recovered a fumble on a New England Patriots kickoff in the third quarter.

“I was grateful to be able to have that moment for my friends, for my family, for the city.”

And he’s hoping for more moments like that in the future; with more patience, more work, more belief. “For me, just trusting that process and understanding it’ll all come into its own (is all I can do),” said Reynolds.