Kitty Hawk police remind residents to lock their vehicles

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk say summer is the season for thefts from unlocked vehicles — and they’re already seeing an uptick in reports of these crimes.
Over the past year, Kitty Hawk police say several handguns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Authorities shared a video from the Davie Police Department that lists reminders to avoid becoming a victim of thefts from vehicles:
- Don’t leave valuables in your car while at the beach.
- Lock your bicycles.
- Lock vehicle doors and rollup windows.
- Don’t leave items of value in your vehicles.
- Lock doors and shit windows to your house at night or when leaving.
- Don’t leave boogie boards, surfboards, bicycles, fishing rods, etc. outside.