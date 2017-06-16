Kitty Hawk police remind residents to lock their vehicles

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk say summer is the season for thefts from unlocked vehicles — and they’re already seeing an uptick in reports of these crimes.

Over the past year, Kitty Hawk police say several handguns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Authorities shared a video from the Davie Police Department that lists reminders to avoid becoming a victim of thefts from vehicles:

Don’t leave valuables in your car while at the beach.

Lock your bicycles.

Lock vehicle doors and rollup windows.

Don’t leave items of value in your vehicles.

Lock doors and shit windows to your house at night or when leaving.

Don’t leave boogie boards, surfboards, bicycles, fishing rods, etc. outside.