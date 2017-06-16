Jimmie Johnson signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WAVY) – Hendrick Motorsports announces that they have signed driver Jimmie Johnson to a three-year contract extension, according to NASCAR.

The deal will keep the seven-time NASCAR champion with the No. 48 team through 2020.

HMS also announces an contract extension with the 48 car’s primary sponsor, Lowe’s, through 2018. Lowe’s has been Johnson’s primary sponsor for each of his 557 career Cup starts.

The 41-year-old has a season-leading three wins and is tied for 6th place on the all-time wins list.