NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

Emergency crews were called to respond at 6:34 p.m.

The Newport News Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were “working hard” at the MMMBT. The fire department said a “full alarm” had been requested.

Batt 1/B made quick work to extinguish a car fire INSIDE the MMBT…doing our part to keep everyone safe & traffic open — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) June 16, 2017

VDOT says a detour is being set up.

