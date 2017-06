PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – State champions were crowned last week in the VHSL Spring sports.

Big congrats to the softball teams at Warhill and Mathews and in an all 757 final, Western Branch came from behind to defeat Cox for the 6A state championship. It was the Bruins 2nd title in three years.

Also, a big shout out to the boys and girls outdoor track team at Western Branch along with the girls track team at Nansemond River for taking home state titles.