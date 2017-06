HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A rescue is underway in Hampton after a dump truck overturned off N. Armistead Avenue and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Hampton fire officials posted pictures of the scene Friday morning, cautioning motorists to avoid the area.

Units are on scene @ extrication at HRCP and N. Armistead. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NCLbiuAfQv — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) June 16, 2017

The circumstances of the accident were immediately unclear. There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

