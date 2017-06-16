Man dies after single-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Friday after a single-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach.

Emergency crews were called to the 5700 block of Bayside Road at 8:13 p.m. Officers found a man in a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was heading westbound on Bayside when it crossed into the oncoming lane, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The man has not yet been identified by police.

Authorities are still investigating. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.