PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The second annual Sunday Runday event is coming back to Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach. With distances for the whole family, this is definitely an event for shoe sizes big and small.

2nd Annual Sunday Runday

Sunday, July 23rd at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach

Visit VBGOV.com/SundayRunday or call (757) 385-1100 to register.

You can also email FUN@VBGOV.com.