Aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted over Craney Island Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting aerial mosquito spraying Tuesday over federal property on Craney Island.

The liquid mosquito larvicide will be sprayed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The larvicide targets developing mosquito larvae.

A fixed-wing aircraft similar to a dust cropper will be used to conduct the aerial spraying.

Beekeepers do not need to take special precautions as the larvicide does not affect bees. If conditions don’t allow spraying Wednesday, an inclement weather date has been set for June 20.

Get continuous updates on aerial mosquito spraying in the area from the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 757-393-8666.