1st Fighter Wing to hold change of command ceremony

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Air Force Col. Jason T. Hinds will assume command of the 1st Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Langley Air Force Base on June 23.

Hinds will be replacing Col. Peter M. Fesler as leader of six squadrons of more than 1,300 airman who fall under 1st Operations and 1st Maintenance groups, along with responsibility for deployment and employment of the F-22 Raptor.

Hinds previously served the 1st Fighter Wing as the 27th Fighter Squadron director of operations from April 2011 to January 2012 and as the commander of the 94th Fighter Squadron until his departure in June 2013. He graduated from Florida State University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology.