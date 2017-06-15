Virginia receives over $83M for criminal justice programs

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Commonwealth has received more than $83.3 million in grants to provide support – in some cases the only support – for essential programs and services across the criminal justice system.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the grants Thursday.

The grants will be given to localities, nonprofits and state agencies to fund programs for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The funding will come from state appropriations and special funds, as well as from federal funds allocated to Virginia for justice system improvements.

“These grants will provide critical resources to strengthen our criminal justice system’s ability to keep our communities and schools safe,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Specifically, the funds will help communities respond effectively to crimes against women, help our juvenile justice system prevent delinquency, and provide treatment and advocacy for abused or neglected children. We’ve worked hard to make sure this funding reaches neighborhoods and communities all across the Commonwealth. I commend the Criminal Justice Services Board and the Department of Criminal Justice Services for their dedication to keeping our Commonwealth safe.”

With the grants, 58 domestic violence and sexual assault shelters throughout the Commonwealth are receiving awards ranging from $47,000 to $900,000. Fifty-six law enforcement agencies are receiving funding to improve public safety, while 37 local probation programs will receive money for pretrial and offender services. Twenty-seven special advocate programs for abused and neglected children will receive $3.3 million. Another $1.9 million is allocated for localities to support school resource and school security programs in elementary, middle and high schools. Finally, more than 100 Commonwealth’s Attorneys offices will receive funding to support domestic violence and victim/witness programs.

You can learn more about the grants here.