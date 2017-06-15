Road closes after tractor-trailer rolls over in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A road in Isle of Wight County is expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday that Route 258 is closed at Burdette Road.

Potter said in the tweet the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 22,000 pounds of cardboard, according to Potter. The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Potter says deputies are investigating the crash and working to get the road cleared.

