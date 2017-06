NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Wawa in Norfolk was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.

Officers were called to the convenience store, located in the 6300 block of N. Military Highway, at 2:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say. It’s not clear if the suspect was armed or not.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.