Portsmouth School Board seeks input on student code of conduct

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth School Board is looking for more feedback on the student code of conduct.

The board reviewed and discussed changes to the code on June 15. Before it votes on June 22, the board wants more input for the administration to review.

The Virginia Department of Education requires school divisions to adopt a student code of conduct each year. The handbook is based on state law and policies. The divisions can customize some aspects of it based on their needs.

Portsmouth school officials say staff, parents, students, the community and the administration has developed a new set of recommended changes to the code, which aim to:

Establish progressive levels of offenses and consequences

Clarify the types of conduct violations

Solicit more input and support from parents regarding student behavior

Support and expand the use of the PBIS program (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports)

Provide alternatives to suspension

Comply with new changes in the law

Find the entire proposal here.

Division staff researched best practices across the state and country, reviewed feedback from staff, parents and the community as well as attended workshops and hosted training sessions on student behavior and student discipline.

Once approved, the student code of conduct will go into effect with the 2017-2018 school year. Printed and electronic copies will be provided to parents and students. The final version also will available on the school’s website.

Feedback can be emailed to ask.super@pps.k12.va.us.