Police: Middle school student accused of having inappropriate photos of herself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they are investigating reports that a middle school student had inappropriate photos of herself on a cellphone.

According to police, security at Huntington Middle School contacted police around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday about an incident involving a 14-year-old female student.

The school’s principal reportedly told police that the student had inappropriate photos of herself on her cell phone. Police say several other students had seen the photos and brought it the principal’s attention.

Police say the student’s phone has been taken as evidence for the investigation.

