PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the week was Gabby. She’s a 12-week old calico kitten from the Chesapeake Humane Society.

She spent a few weeks in foster care and now she and her three sisters are ready for homes of their own!

If you’d like to make a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.