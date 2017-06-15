Person in custody after report of explosives on Norfolk-based container ship

CHARLESTON, SC (WAVY) – The Coast Guard says the person who reported about possible explosives on-board the Norfolk-based Maersk Memphis is in custody.

Last night, Coast Guard crews say they got a call about several containers on the ship that could be carrying explosives. Crews immediately closed the port and searched the ship. After several hours of searching, which included scanning the containers, authorities say they did not find anything.

The ship had recently been in port in Oman in the Middle East. It is scheduled to arrive in the Port of Hampton Roads later this month.