Norfolk police/NCIS looking for missing sailor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are looking for a sailor who disappeared Saturday night.

Police say Gage Brady left his ship around 10:30 Saturday in his vehicle and never came back. NCIS contact the Norfolk police department and authorities filed an official missing person report. He has a 2011 black Chevy Impala.

Both agencies are working to find out where he is. Investigators have not said which ship Brady is assigned to or what his hometown is. If you’ve seen him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.