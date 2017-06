NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is reporting an increase in passenger activity for April.

The airport had a passenger count of 303,133 passengers in April 2017. This is a 0.34 percent increase in comparison to the May 2016 passenger count of 302,116.

April marks the 24th consecutive month of year-over-year growth at ORF.

The airport also reports a six percent increase in cargo shipped in May 2017 at 5,430,328 pounds.