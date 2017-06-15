NASA to try Wallops rocket launch for 8th time Friday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA has tried seven times to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket from the Wallops Island Flight Facility. An eighth attempt at the launch is scheduled for Friday night.

Previous attempts at the launch were scrubbed for reasons that included cloud cover and “poor science conditions.”

NASA says 10 canisters will be deployed during the test, roughly six to 12 miles from the rocket. These canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds, and allow scientists to track particle motions.

These vapors will be visible from New York down to North Carolina.

Friday’s rescheduled launch is set for Friday, June 16, according to a post on the Wallops Facebook page. The launch window is 9:05 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

