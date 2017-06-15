Source: Portsmouth teacher arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a Chesapeake man turned himself in Thursday morning on drug charges. A source tells 10 On Your Side the man is a teacher at I.C. Norcom High School.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed there is a teacher at I.C. Norcom with that name and that teacher was placed on leave Thursday.

Forty-eight-year-old Michael McCormick is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Police tell 10 On Your Side McCormick’s arrest was part of a long-term narcotics investigation that was a joint-effort by Portsmouth detectives and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s office in Norfolk.

McCormick is listed on I.C. Norcom’s website as an algebra teacher.

According to police, McCormick was also charged with dealing drugs near school property — but police say that doesn’t necessarily mean he was on school property. The police spokesperson says the charge is brought when a drug deal is made within 1,000 feet of a bus stop, day care or other school building.