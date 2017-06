NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A child was hit by a vehicle Thursday in Norfolk.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of Maple Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at 6:38 p.m.

The girl was taken to the the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Police say nothing indicates that the injuries are life-threatening.

