Man wanted for using counterfeit bills in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are searching for a man they say tried to exchange a counterfeit bill.

Police were called to McLean’s Grocery on Richmond Road on May 3 because a man presented a counterfeit $100 bill and requested change.

The bill had the words “It’s not the money, it’s a joke” printed on its back.

There is a tattoo on the individual’s right forearm.

If you are able to identify him, or if you know who might be responsible for circulating these bills, please contact Investigator Diane Walters at 757-603-6032.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

JCC Counterfeit Bill Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy James City County Police Department) (Photo courtesy James City County Police Department)