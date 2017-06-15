Man pleads not guilty to murder of security guard in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of shooting and killing a security guard in York County on Thanksgiving pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday.

Coleston Ryan Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing or brandishing a firearm and shooting in a public place.

Authorities say Lewis shot and killed 42-year-old Richard Irvin in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 24, off of George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17). Lieutenant Dennis Ivey, a spokesman for the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, said Irvin was escorting Lewis from a tent event at the County Grill when the shooting happened.

Lewis has a jury trial set for Oct. 23.