Law enforcement officers among 14 sentenced on drug charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are among 14 people sentenced as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Northampton County.

The prison sentences were announced Thursday by prosecutors, ranging from more than 15 years to several months. Prosecutors say the people were guilty of charges including conspiracy to distribute illegal narcotics, firearm charges and bribery charges.

Several of the defendants were deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and several were correctional officers.

The case grew out of an undercover operation examining corruption in the county. Prosecutors say defendants were involved in transporting drugs through North Carolina in exchange for money.