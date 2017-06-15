Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lawyers on both sides have begun presenting their closing arguments Thursday in a sexual assault case in Virginia Beach.

Jeffery Bondi, a former Virginia Beach youth pastor, is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl who was a member of his church youth group.

The victim testified yesterday that she went to Bondi’s home back in 2001 to watch three of his children.

She claimed that the former youth pastor — whom she said she looked at Bondi like a father figure — sexually assaulted her on a couch after he got back home.

In her testimony Wednesday, the woman claimed Bondi, at one point, laid behind her and put his arms around her. She claims Bondi put his hands up her shirt, before unbuttoning and unzipping her pants.

Bondi’s attorneys admitted he had inappropriate contact with the victim, but the contact did not go that far.

The defense argued that she had plenty of chances over the years to tell people close to her of the alleged incident, but never did.

Both sides rested their cases Thursday.

Look for updates in the trial from 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks later today.