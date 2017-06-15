JBLE’s 633d Air Base Wing to welcome new commander

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Tyler will assume command of the 633d Air Base Wing from Col. Caroline Miller during a change of command ceremony at Langley Air Force Base on Thursday, June 22.

Tyler will take command of one of Air Combat Command’s largest joint bases. He will command three groups that provide installation support to more than 18,000 Air Force and Army personnel, including Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, four operational wings, four brigades and more than 20 major associated units.

Tyler previously served at Langley Air Force Base in a variety of positions. From June 2002 to May 2006, he served as the 1st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight commander, the 1st Fighter Wing executive officer and on the Air Combat Command staff. Tyler returned as the 633d Mission Support Group deputy commander from July 2011 to May 2013.

Tyler was born in Vicenza, Italy, and was commissioned into the Air Force through Officer Training School in 1995. He is a 2015 graduate of Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University, Fort McNair, Washington D.C.