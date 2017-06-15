Four arrested after bottles with contraband thrown over prison fence

WINDSOR, NC (WITN) – Four people have been arrested after police say they threw bottles with drugs and cell phones inside over a prison fence in Eastern Carolina.

Windsor police say they were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Bertie Correctional Institution after correctional officers saw people throwing the bottles into the prison exercise yard.

Prison officials found three, one liter bottles with tobacco, marijuana and cell phones inside.

Officers were able to contain the three in a wooded area bordering Cooper Hill Road. They were quickly nabbed by a Bertie County deputy after trying to get away in a vehicle.

Charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison premises, possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, and felony conspiracy are Evan Sanderson, 34, of Pembroke, Jessica Hammonds, 25, of Lumberton, Robert Locklear, 25, of Maxton, and Toby Locklear, 18, of Shannon.

Sanderson and Hammonds had bonds of $100,000, while the two Locklears were jailed with $120,000 bonds.

“I am proud of how well the two departments worked together as a single unit today,” said Windsor Police Chief Todd Lane. “Without the team work displayed by both departments these suspects may have gotten away.”