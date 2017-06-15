Former UVa student charged with rape of another student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A former University of Virginia student has been charged with sexually assaulting another student.

News outlets report 20-year-old Stephen Dalton Baril turned himself into Albemarle County authorities Wednesday and has been charged with rape and forcible sodomy in the February incident.

City Prosecutor Areshini Pather went over the allegations at Baril’s bond hearing, saying Baril restrained and sexually assaulted the woman.

A judge granted Baril’s counsel’s request to release him into the custody of his parents on $10,000 bond. He withdrew from the university in April.

Baril is a member of a prominent Republican family in Virginia, and the grandson of former governor John N. Dalton.

