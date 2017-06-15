Federal Highway Administration clears way for expansion of I-64, the HRBT

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A plan to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and widen Interstate 64 between Hampton and Norfolk is moving forward.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a record of decision for the Hampton Roads Crossing Study on Monday. The signed document ends the process of a nearly two-year environmental study and allows VDOT to continue with more detailed design of the project.

In the record of decision, the FHWA selected Alternative A as the preferred alternative, which would expand I-64 and the HRBT to six lanes from I-664 in Hampton to I-564 in Norfolk. The expansion includes a new bridge-tunnel at the existing HRBT.

The record of decision presents the basis for the study decision and summarizes the measures to be included in the project. Many details, including the final lane configuration and construction method of the new tunnel, will be determined as project design advances.

Paula Miller with VDOT says financing still has to be secured for the project. VDOT is hoping to complete the project by 2024.

Find future updates on the I-64 HRBT expansion online.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.