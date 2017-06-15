Crews battle small deck fire in Dare County neighborhood

COLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews put out a small deck fire Thursday morning in a Dare County community.

Colington Volunteer Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home on Sir Richard West just after 5 a.m. Responding crews found what was described as a “very small” deck fire and put it out in less than 10 minutes.

Officials say people who in the house smoke, and put a cigarette out in a plastic flower pot. The pot — as well as the deck — eventually caught fire.

The residents are still able to use the deck, which officials say now contains a small hole. Someone passing by the home called in the fire to dispatchers.

Officials say there were no injuries and no one was displaced.