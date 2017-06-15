Chesapeake considering additional site for juvenile justice center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An additional site is now being looked at for a proposed juvenile justice center in Chesapeake.

City of Chesapeake officials said in a news release Wednesday the former location of the Chesapeake Alternative School — on Minuteman Drive — has been identified as another possibility.

This site “merits strong consideration,” according to officials. A number of reviews and permits need to be addressed for the site.

City council will not be considering this site at its June 27 meeting in order to fully review it as a possibility, the news release stated.

The city has previously held public hearings for a location on South Military Highway.

The proposed Joint Juvenile Justice Center would hold 112 offenders and would cost about $47 million.

Some residents who live near that site have voiced opposition to the proposed center. One resident told 10 On Your Side last November that the center would be right in his backyard.

“I am concerned … Someone might escape. Anything could happen. I really don’t know,” Mary Felton said.

