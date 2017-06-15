Capitol police ‘sad’ and ‘sickened’ over Alexandria shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Capitol Police, who fired back during Wednesday’s Congressional baseball shooting, are being credited with saving lives.

On Thursday, Virginia Capitol Police reflected on the incident that sent House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) to the hospital. Three others, including a Capitol police officer, were also shot.

“We are very sad and really sickened to hear about this,” said Captain Randy Howard of the Virginia Capitol Police.

Captain Howard said it hits home, even though it happened 100 miles away.

“Every time there’s an incident where a police officer has been injured, we all feel that pain,” he said.

Virginia’s Division of Capitol Police has a maximum force of 77 and multiple posts around Capitol Grounds in Richmond. They’re often called upon to protect the governor and his family, the lieutenant governor, attorney general, members of the General Assembly and members of the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Captain Howard said Virginia Capitol Police did not increase security after Wednesday’s shooting, but they did monitor the situation closely.

“It’s another reminder that we need to be prepared and we need to stay vigilant and always alert and aware of our surroundings,” he said. “Because it could happen here just as easily as it happened in Alexandria yesterday morning.”