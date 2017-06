PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from ABNB Federal Credit Union. They were here to tell us about the 14th Annual ABNB Fishing Fest to benefit CHKD.

Chris Anuswith from ABNB stopped by to tell us more.

14th Annual ABNB Fishing Fest

Friday, June 23rd

Rudee Inlet – Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information:

(757) 523-5383

ABNBFCU.org/FishingFest