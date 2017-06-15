2 men charged in Va. Beach double homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the deaths of two men from earlier this month.

Police said on June 11 that two men were found dead in a home on Archives Court.

The men were later identified as 28-year-old John Andrew Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvone Sharome Miles, both of Virginia Beach.

James Cole Gregory and Leonard Allen Morrison III, of District Heights, Maryland, are both facing first-degree murder, robbery and use of firearm charges.

Both Morrison and Gregory are facing several charges in connection to a robbery and police-involved shooting in Hampton.

Morrison has warrants on file for charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer and three counts of robbery. Hampton police say he is also wanted out of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for a failure to appear charge.

Gregory is facing charges including robbery and four counts of abduction in the Hampton incident.

Chesapeake police said Tuesday that two suspects of a Game Stop robbery were believed to be connected to the incident in Hampton. It is unclear if either of those suspects are Gregory or Morrison.

Stay tuned on air and online for the latest updates.