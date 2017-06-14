York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office looking for repeat shoplifter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole three televisions from the Tabb Wal-Mart in York County.

Officials say the suspect attempted to steal a 55 inch television and a surround sound system on May 20. He left the store through the emergency fire exit and got into a white 2014 to 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Virginia tags. He dropped the surround sound system while running from employees.

The suspect returned to the store on June 4, stole two 32 inch televisions and exited though the emergency fire exit again. He got away in the same Hyundai Elantra sedan.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a black male, 35 to 45-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and 190 to 210 pounds.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Shoplifting Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)