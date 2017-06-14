Woman, three juveniles injured in Accomack County crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and three juveniles were injured in a crash in Accomack County.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Route 13 near the intersection of Temperanceville Road around 7:25 a.m.

Virginia State Police say 48-year-old Milagros Gonzalez, of New Jersey, was driving a 2004 Nissan four-door when she crossed over the center line and hit a 2013 Ford pickup truck, driven by 79-year-old Joe Bernard, of Greenbush.

Gonzalez, along with three juvenile passengers, were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. One of the juveniles was airlifted from the scene by the Maryland State Police helicopter.

State police say serious injuries were reported in the crash, but everyone is expected to recover.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, according to authorities.

Route 13 was shut down until 9:08 a.m. The Atlantic Fire Department and VDOT assisted with the crash.