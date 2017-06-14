Reports of injury in crash on West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There are reports of an injury in a crash on West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 9:45 a.m. A caller reported that a person was pinned in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch, but the extent of their injuries was immediately unknown.

A WAVY viewer captured images from the scene showing a heavily damaged sedan.

