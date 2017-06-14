Volunteers wanted to help repair NNPD K-9 unit obstacle course

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers are wanted to help repair the Newport News Police K-9 Unit’s obstacle course.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and will feature a demonstration by members of the K-9 unit and chance to meet the dogs and their handlers. Spike’s K-9 Fund will also be on hand.

Event donors are providing supplies needed to build and repair the obstacles, but volunteers are still needed. You don’t have to have any building experience; all skill levels are welcome. Food will be provided for all volunteers as well.

The event will be held at the Newport News Police K-9 kennels, located at 100 City Farm Road. It’s free and open to the public. Learn more about the event here.