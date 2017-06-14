Teacher’s aide accused of having relationship with 15-year-old student

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teacher and teacher’s aide at the Northeast Parent and Child Society School in Schenectady were arrested by police this past week.

On Monday, Schenectady Police arrested 24-year-old Alexandra Culhane, of Scotia, on felony rape and criminal sex act charges.

According to the Northern Rivers Family of Services, which operates the Northeast Parent and Child Society School, Culhane was a teacher’s aide at Northeast Parent and Child Society School in Schenectady. Culhane is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at that school.

Court documents say Culhane had oral sex and intercourse with the 15-year-old student during the month of April at the Schenectady Central Park. She also served as the Scotia-Glenville JV Girls Field Hockey Coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

School officials say they never had any issues or complaints about Culhane.

This marks the second arrest of a Northeast School employee in the past week.

Teacher 47-year-old Ryan Johnson was arrested on Friday accused of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, accused of grabbing a child by the throat and slamming them against a wall.

In a statement from Northern Rivers Family of Services CEO William Gettman says employees undergo a thorough criminal background check.

“Protective measures include fingerprinting, screening with the New York State Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect and the Justice Center staff exclusion list and sex offender registries. We also monitor these databases for allegations against current staff. Again, keeping children safe is our job. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure their safety.”

Both employees were fired and both incidents were investigated by the State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.