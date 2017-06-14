Suspect in year-old rape case arrested in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — A man was arrested in Newport News Monday in connection to a rape in Richmond last summer.

According to police, 34-year-old Defrederick Young, Jr., of Richmond, was taken into custody without incident at a home in the 600 block of 46th Street.

“The RPD Major Crimes Division and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force would like to thank people from Richmond and Newport News who provided information that led to Young’s arrest,” Richmond police said in a release.

Police say the alleged incident occurred last July and that the victim is known to Young.