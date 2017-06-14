Report of person hit by vehicle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being hit be by a vehicle, according Norfolk police dispatchers.

Dispatch says police are on the scene of the accident on East Indian River Road. Officers were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but dispatch was not sure of the extent of the person’s injuries.

No roads were blocked off, according to dispatch.

