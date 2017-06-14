Possible meth making materials found in vacant York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities found a small set up used to possibly make methamphetamine inside a vacant York County home Wednesday.

A little after 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to the home, located in the 200 block of Choisy Crescent, for a reported burglary. After a search of the home, no one was found inside.

Authorities did find evidence of possible meth making materials in a trash can. This was treated like a small hazardous materials situation, but the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says no one was ever in danger.

Lt. Dennis Ivey with the sheriff’s office says this was the same home that was at the center of a death investigation last week.