Police: Charges pending after teen barricades himself inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Charges are pending in connection to a barricade situation Wednesday in Hampton.

Authorities say officers were called to the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive at 2:37 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When police got to the scene, they learned someone was barricaded alone inside a home, armed with a knife.

Officers were able to talk to the barricaded person, who police identified as a 16-year-old Hampton male. After several attempts to deescalate the situation, the teen came out of the home.