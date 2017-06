JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who tried to break into a James City County home.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Rolling Reach on June 8 for an attempted burglary.

Police say a home security system captured two unknown males trying to gain entry into the residence. Both males were carrying sling-type backpacks and wearing baseball caps.

If you recognize these males, call Investigator Jason Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.