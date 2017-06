YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating three fraudulent transactions on a stolen credit card.

On March 24, an unidentified man used the credit card to buy a 40 inch LED television, a battery and two cartons of Newport cigarettes at the Walmart in the 700 block of East Rochambeau Drive.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.