Man accused of shooting, injuring Va. Beach detective appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryan Carl Cage, the 46-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring a Virginia Beach police detective Tuesday, appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Cage is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, malicious wounding of that officer and gun charges. Cage wrote on court paperwork that he has no prior criminal record.

Cage appeared via video to be arraigned on those charges. He was seen waiting in a wheelchair before standing and walking to the chair where inmates sit for video arraignments. It’s unclear why he was in a wheelchair. On Tuesday, police took Cage to the hospital for evaluation after they say he sustained a minor bite from a police K-9. Cage was seen walking on his own, shackled and handcuffed, into the hospital.

According to court paperwork, Cage reported he has lived in the area all his life, he is a retired Army E-4 and he brings in more than $3,000 a month from the Army. He did not state if his income was a pension, a disability payment or some other type of Army payout.

10 On Your Side contacted an Army public affairs officer, who said Cage discharged from the Army more than 15 years ago. She could not provide a record of service because records that are older than 15 years are sent to the National Archives. WAVY News is working to obtain a copy of Cage’s records.

Cage is being held without bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 11.