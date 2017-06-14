Local, national officials react to shooting in Alexandria

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among multiple people shot early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to Alexandria police.

In the immediately aftermath of the shooting, several local, state and national leaders took to social media and issued statements in reaction.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the attack “outrageous” in a tweet.

Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) sent out his thoughts Wednesday to the victims in the shooting.

My thoughts and prayers are with @SteveScalise, my colleagues, their staff and all others affected by this morning's horrific shooting. — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) June 14, 2017

Numerous others responded to the shooting on social media, including President Donald Trump:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement:

Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of Congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available.”

Mine and @DSMcAuliffe thoughts & prayers are with the victims this morning. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) June 14, 2017

Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) today released the following statement on the shooting at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues who were at the Congressional Baseball Game practice this morning, their staff, Capitol Police, and first responders. While I was not present this morning, I’ve played in the game in the past and attended these practices. It is horrifying to think of my teammates and others in attendance being attacked in this way and I want them to know they have my support during this difficult time.”

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and multiple others in Alexandria:

I am horrified and saddened by this tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless violence, including Congressman Steve Scalise and multiple others in Alexandria. The action taken by Capitol Police to protect those present is courageous and should be recognized as such. I also want to commend the brave action of Alexandria police. I have every confidence that Virginia law enforcement will get to the bottom of this unspeakable crime swiftly.”

Thoughts and prayers to those affected by the shooting in Alexandria, VA. AFD will provide great care to any victims. — Dwayne Bonnette (@dtbonn) June 14, 2017