Local doctor and viral musician tragically killed in car crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads community is remembering a local doctor turned viral sensation for his voice.

Dr. Brandon Rogers is a doctor turned singer and he used his voice to connect to the world. Before he was able to step into the limelight on national television with his audition on America’s Got Talent, Rogers was involved in a tragedy in Maryland. According to the police report, Rogers was a passenger in a car that veered off the road and crashed into a tree. He died Sunday from his injuries.

On Wednesday, celebrities along with doctors at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center, where Rogers worked, paid tribute to the talented doctor gone too soon.

Dr. Rogers spent almost one year as a resident at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center working under James Touchet, Program Director.

“We’ve all gotten those phone calls. My initial hope was that he was going to recover,” said Touchet. “We are very much missing him right now and he’s left a hole in our hearts here that’s going to take a while for us to get through and recover from.”

Family and friends describe the 29-year-old as gentle, humble and soulful.

Joy Elliott was Rogers’ advisor. She says she is heartbroken by the news.

“We deal with sad things all the time in medicine, but to be a supervisor and to be faculty and to be in that position where your own heart is just broken and sad,” said Elliot.

She says at times, hard to keep it together and while he is no longer with us, those who love him say he left them with the greatest gift – his voice.

Dr. Rogers was invited to sing with Boyz II Men in Las Vegas. After learning of his passing, the group took to Instagram to remember the Doctor writing, “Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a doctor and even on the music world.”

Rogers hit a high note with everyone he surrounded himself with. Something his videos will continue to do for the world.

Dr. Rogers was working on a diabetes care project and it’s something the hospital will move forward with in his honor. His audition for America’s Got Talent has yet to air on WAVY-TV.

🎵🎵 "That's What I Like" – @BrunoMars #24KMagic …🗣 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on May 18, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

I can't respond to everyone (too heartbreaking) but I did want to thank EVERYONE for their prayers and condolences. It really does mean so much to me and my family….. I lost my best friend yesterday 😔, but to see all the lives he's touched brings joy to my heart. A post shared by Danni Rogers (@dannirogers) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT